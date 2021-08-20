NIX (NIX) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $71,397.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.59 or 0.06815654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.01401903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00375013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00144178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.00570149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00339582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00319103 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

