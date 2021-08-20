NKN (NKN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.21 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $283.72 million and $53.21 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NKN has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

