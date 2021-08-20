Node Runners (NDR) Price Tops $75.16 on Major Exchanges

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $75.16 or 0.00153534 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $12,209.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

