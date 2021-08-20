Noir (NOR) Price Down 32% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Noir has a total market cap of $154,594.45 and approximately $249.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00075856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00331805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,499,862 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.