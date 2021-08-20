Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NSR traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.68. 21,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.12 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

