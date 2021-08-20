North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,730.91

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,730.91 ($61.81) and traded as high as GBX 4,916 ($64.23). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,840 ($63.23), with a volume of 4,712 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,730.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26.

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

