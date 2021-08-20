Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,762 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

