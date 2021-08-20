NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

