Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,988,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,161 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.