Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) COO Robert J. Mancuso Acquires 2,707 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NWFL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,497. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

