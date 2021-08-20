Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,497. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

