Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10.

