NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.27 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

