Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NUE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.61. 167,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,486. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

