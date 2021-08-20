Nuggets (NUG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,894.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,894.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

