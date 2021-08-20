Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

