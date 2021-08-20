NULS Price Tops $0.60 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $59.93 million and $10.53 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

