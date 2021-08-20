Numeraire Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $42.80 or 0.00087422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $436.46 million and $35.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,185 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

