Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $73.00 at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NTR opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

