Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE NEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,899. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $20,509,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.