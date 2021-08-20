NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVSF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NUVSF opened at $2.33 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

