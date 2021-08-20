NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

