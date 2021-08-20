NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

