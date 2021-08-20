Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $31.23

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $30.16. Nyxoah shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 5,059 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

