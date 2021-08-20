Nyzo Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $133,835.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

