Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.16. 205,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,760. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $980.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

