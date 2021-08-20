Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0998

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $149.72 million and $30.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.