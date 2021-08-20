Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Down 13.8%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) traded down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

