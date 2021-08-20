Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0074

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

