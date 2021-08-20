OceanEx Token Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $288,476.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

