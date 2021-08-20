Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.70 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

