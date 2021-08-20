OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 767,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

