OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.