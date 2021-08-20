Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Okta worth $191,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $230.91 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

