Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Chairman Sells $7,011,175.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 5,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,938. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 276,245 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 245,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 317.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

