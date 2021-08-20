Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,107 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,957. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after buying an additional 247,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.