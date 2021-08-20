On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $332.33

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.33 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 361.50 ($4.72). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 624,501 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTB shares. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £587.17 million and a PE ratio of -18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

