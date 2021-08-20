ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 28,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 423,409 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $990.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,839.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,551.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.