Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 505,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,767. The company has a market cap of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

