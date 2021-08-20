One Day In July LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.