One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.62. 156,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,957. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95.

