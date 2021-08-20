One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 6,085,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,348. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

