One Day In July LLC Buys 15,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,136,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

