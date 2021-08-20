One Day In July LLC Buys 34,624 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000.

ESGV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 233,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

