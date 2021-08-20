One Day In July LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,698. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.