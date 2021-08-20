One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

