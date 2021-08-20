One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 406,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,352. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

