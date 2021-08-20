One Day In July LLC Purchases 4,860 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

