ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE OGS opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

