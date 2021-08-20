One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.27% of One Liberty Properties worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLP stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

